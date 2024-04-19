Is the FTC Really Going to Stop Coach and Michael Kors From Merging?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Fashion brands are edging in on the world’s largest gathering of design professionals and their wealthy clients, but design companies still dominate the sector, which is ripe for further consolidation, reports Imran Amed.
After preserving his fashion empire’s independence for decades, the 89 year-old designer is taking a more open stance to M&A.
The sharp fall in the yen, combined with a number of premium brands not adjusting their prices to reflect the change, has created a rare opportunity to grab luxe goods at a discount.
Fashion’s presence at Milan Design Week grew even bigger this year. Savvy activations by brands including Hermès, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Loewe and Prada showed how Salone has become a ‘critical petri dish for dalliances between design and fashion,’ Dan Thawley reports.