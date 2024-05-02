Why Padel Is Luxury’s New Favourite Sport

The Business of Fashion
Brands, retailers and investors are betting on trail running, the fast-growing endurance sport, to become activewear’s next big category.
Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.
The British musician will collaborate with the Swiss brand on a collection of training apparel, and will serve as the face of their first collection to be released in August.
The fashion giant has been working with advisers to study possibilities for the Marc Jacobs brand after being approached by suitors.
A runway show at corporate headquarters underscored how the brand’s nearly decade-long quest to elevate its image — and prices — is finally paying off.
Mining company Anglo American is considering offloading its storied diamond unit. It won’t be an easy sell.
The deal is expected to help tip the company into profit for the first time and has got some speculating whether Beckham may one day eclipse her husband in money-making potential.