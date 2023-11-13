default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Marketing

Case Study | Fashion’s New Rules For Sports Marketing

Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.
BoF's new case study, Fashion's New Rules For Sports Marketing cover
BoF's new case study, Fashion's New Rules For Sports Marketing
By

Key insights

  • The global sports-sponsorship market is expected to grow from $63.1 billion in 2021 to $109.1 billion by 2030, suggesting there is a huge opportunity for brands using sport to market their products to diverse fanbases.
  • Many global sporting organisations are opening up to renewed commercial interest from the fashion industry, resulting in landmark deals such as LVMH’s Olympics partnership and the Skims-NBA tie-up.
  • The range of companies showcased in this case study — Tag Heuer and Hugo Boss as well as start-up The Edit Ldn — offer different approaches to building high-performing sports-marketing portfolios.
Loading...

When the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games kick off in July 2024, the millions of global fans watching will see far more than just athletes.

LVMH brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Berluti will provide uniforms for select teams, while the medals will be the work of its high jewellery label, Chaumet. For the first time ever, the games will feature LVMH-sponsored athletes, including world-champion swimmer Léon Marchand, European champion in artistic gymnastics Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos and Olympic gold-medalist fencer Ezno Lefort.

The “premium” partnership between LVMH and the Olympics marks the biggest indication to date of sport’s newfound importance to fashion. Until recently, sport was one of the remaining cultural arenas in which fashion, with a few exceptions, had failed to forge long-lasting and meaningful relationships. That has changed.

Fashion brands are waking up to the commercial value of sports like basketball, football, tennis and Formula 1 as they look to be part of the booming sports-sponsorship market, which is projected to grow from $63.1 billion in 2021 to $109.1 billion by 2030, according to PwC.

“Sport is now the only by-appointment thing to watch on TV or tune into live at that point in time — everything else is on demand,” said Clive Reeves, PwC’s UK sports leader. “To be in the conversation, you need to watch sport at that point in time, which makes it the only thing left in society that really drives a huge volume of people at specific moments, which for brands is very special and valuable.”

A New Playing Field

The scope for fashion’s ability to tap into sports has been blown wide open. Beyond competing with large corporations for traditional sponsorship on jerseys or around stadiums, brands can target niche areas where they may have a more natural impact. For example, they can partner with athletes on clothing lines, dress them for the “tunnel walk” that occurs as they enter an arena — images of which are instantly shared online by dedicated social media accounts — or even create clothing for their avatars in video games.

“There is still so much untapped potential and uncharted territory for brands to explore across so many different sports,” said Kenny Annan-Jonathan, a sports marketing veteran and founder of London-based agency The Mailroom, who was appointed creative director of the Premier League’s Crystal Palace Football Club in August 2023. “We’re only at the outset of seeing where the world of sports can take fashion brands.”

While sportswear companies like Nike, Adidas and Puma have long since aligned their brands with fashion, this case study unpacks opportunities for non-sportswear brands and retailers. The companies profiled — German luxury brand Boss, Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer and UK-based sneaker marketplace start-up The Edit Ldn — each have placed sports marketing at the heart of their growth strategies and brand identities, either to deepen connections with existing consumers or as a means to effectively and authentically target new audiences.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

Loading...
About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Marketing
How new technologies and cultural shifts are rewiring fashion communications.

How TikTok Changed PR

Spin doctors and amateur sleuths relish in revealing the tricks of the trade on social media. As a result, today’s consumers are savvier about spin than ever, forcing brands to change tactics.

The Evolution of the CMO

Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023