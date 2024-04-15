Revolve Invented Influencer Marketing as We Know It. Now It’s Pulling Back.

The Business of Fashion
For nearly a decade the beauty brand has built its marketing around sending social media celebrities on lavish vacations, a practice that’s become increasingly controversial. Could a trip to New York for 13 ordinary customers and their plus-ones to see Beyoncé in concert alter that perception? One reporter tagged along to find out.
The two-weekend music festival kicks off on Friday amid questions about whether it’s losing its cachet with music lovers – and its status as one of fashion’s top marketing opportunities.
Big music festivals produce a torrent of content for social media, but the fashion is equally as important, as what influencers wear to Coachella can quickly become a big seller in stores worldwide.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
Often left out of the picture in a youth-obsessed industry, selling to Gen-X and Baby Boomer shoppers is more important than ever as their economic power grows.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help PR & communications professionals decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Brands selling synthetic stones should make their provenance clear in marketing, according to the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority.
