How Brands Can Get Influencer Trips Right

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Recent controversies from Tarte, Shein and even Bud Light have demonstrated the risks that come with building marketing campaigns around social media stars — and provided learnings for how to operate in the sector today.
Brands like Maybelline and Budweiser face fallout when appealing to Gen-Z’s diverse, gender fluid values. But as younger shoppers get older, big corporations have to get comfortable with catering to fragmented audiences – unless they just tap Alix Earle.
As the creator space has matured, brands must be thoughtful about crafting a strategy that leverages influencer marketing’s full power, considering everything from talent scouting to the effectiveness of metrics.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.
Despite a series of public controversies in 2020, the social media star’s clothing brand, WeWoreWhat, is setting revenue records and breaking into new categories. BoF spoke to Bernstein about her experience with “cancel culture” and how the brand survived.