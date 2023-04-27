Is Mass Appeal Even Possible Anymore?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Copycat products have shaken up the beauty industry as young consumers eat up inexpensive alternatives hawked on TikTok.
Indie brands that used to rely on Instagram ads and TikTok influencers to spread the word are hiring traditional sales reps who trek from store to store promoting their wares.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Rose Inc, Karla Otto and KCD.
Join the global livestream on May 30 and 31, 2023 to unlock essential learnings, challenge conventional thinking, inspire innovation and reimagine the future of the global beauty and wellness industry.