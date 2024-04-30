Skip to main content
Marketing

Masterclass | How to Create Cultural Moments on Any Budget

Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “How to Create Cultural Moments on Any Budget.”
16 May 2024, 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT
Masterclass | How to Create Cultural Moments on Any Budget
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Join us for our next BoF Professional Masterclass on Thursday, May 16 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT as BoF’s Diana Pearl, along with a panel of experts, break down the strategy that goes into creating a cultural moment that stands out, captures consumer attention and leads to a meaningful lift for a brand, whether in sales or affinity, on any budget.

rsvp
Introducing BoF's latest case study: How to Create Cultural Moments on Any Budget
Case Study
Case Study | How to Create Cultural Moments on Any Budget

Exclusive to BoF Professional members.

