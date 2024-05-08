Did Mall Brands Just Win the Met Gala?

The Business of Fashion
Despite threats of disruption from protests, the Condé Nast union and TikTok’s legal woes, the event continued as planned with attendees dazzling in bespoke and archival ensembles.
While other fast-fashion brands opt out of the industry's biggest night, H&M joins couture houses and emerging designers at the Met Gala and is launching a retail collection inspired by its custom celebrity looks. Is it worth the investment?
The Costume Institute benefit is fashion’s biggest night, but brands have few options to up the marketing potential. Are companies missing out by not thinking beyond the red carpet?
The designer — whose bright, arty clothes earned him a place in the 2021 LVMH Prize Finals, and a guest designer post for Louis Vuitton — curated a set at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival this weekend, the latest example of his creative approach to building brand awareness.
Practitioners of this historically behind-the-scenes profession are building powerful followings, riding a wave of interest in how the fashion sausage is made. But even the highest-profile PRs caution that the client still has to comes first.
When done effectively, a cultural partnership can rightfully earn its own place in the zeitgeist. But it’s not so easy as just hiring a celebrity to star in an ad campaign; brands must choose a partner that makes sense, find the format that fits best and amplify that message to consumers.