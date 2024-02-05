Gap Inc. Names Zac Posen Creative Director

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The retailer has named Eric Chan as its new chief business and strategy officer and Amy Thompson as chief people officer.
Gap’s new CEO is regarded as the architect behind Barbie’s sensational comeback. Can he replicate the playbook to save a $15 billion fashion empire?
Why the retail group appears to be in constant turnaround mode — and the measures it may need to take to change the narrative.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
The ‘materials science’ start-up, whose investors include funds backed by Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, has struggled to sustain the momentum generated by its brightly coloured sweatsuits during the pandemic.
Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.
We’re in the thick of earnings season, with over a dozen major fashion and beauty companies reporting their quarterly and full-year results. Here’s which ones to watch out for, and why.
The trend marks a break from the past, when Nike retailers enjoyed the ability to sell through their Nike inventory at full price.