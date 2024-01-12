default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Gap Inc. Announces C-Suite Additions

The retailer has named Eric Chan as its new chief business and strategy officer and Amy Thompson as chief people officer.
Gap to enter Indian market.
Gap Inc. has named LA Clippers CFO Eric Chan as its new chief business and strategy officer, and Mattel’s Amy Thompson as chief people officer. (Shutterstock)
By

Gap Inc. has named LA Clippers CFO Eric Chan as its new chief business and strategy officer, and Mattel’s Amy Thompson as chief people officer, the retailer announced Friday.

Chan’s appointment is effective this week, while Thompson will begin her post Jan. 22. They will report to chief executive Richard Dickson, who also came from Mattel and was hired for the top position in July.

Prior to serving as chief financial officer at the LA Clippers, Chan served as COO at flower delivery service The Bouqs Company and prior to that, he was CFO at gaming subscription box Loot Crate.

Thompson will succeed Gap’s previous chief people officer, Sheila Peters, whose exit was announced in March 2023. Before Mattel, Thompson was an HR executive at Toms and held similar roles at Starbucks and Ticketmaster.

Gap tapped Dickson as its CEO on the heels of Mattel’s breakout success of its Barbie franchise. As Mattel’s chief operating officer, he was the prime architect for Barbie’s turnaround, the climax of which was the release of box office record-breaking “Barbie,” the film, last summer.

Dickson and his new deputies have their work cut out. Gap has struggled to remain relevant in recent years and has seen sales halve since its peak in the early aughts. But industry observers saw his arrival as a promising prospect for the ailing chain, pointing to his comprehensive strategy for revamping Barbie’s image as well as product assortment during his time at Mattel.

Learn more:

Can Gap Be Barbie-fied?

Gap’s new CEO is regarded as the architect behind Barbie’s sensational comeback. Can he replicate the playbook to save a $15 billion fashion empire?


About the author
Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

