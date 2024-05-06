KidSuper’s Big Ambitions for His Funny Business

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The founder of the streetwear sensation broke into fashion thanks not only to his steely determination and breakthrough creative ideas, but also the unwavering support of the community he built from the ground up.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
Practitioners of this historically behind-the-scenes profession are building powerful followings, riding a wave of interest in how the fashion sausage is made. But even the highest-profile PRs caution that the client still has to comes first.
When done effectively, a cultural partnership can rightfully earn its own place in the zeitgeist. But it’s not so easy as just hiring a celebrity to star in an ad campaign; brands must choose a partner that makes sense, find the format that fits best and amplify that message to consumers.
Calvin Klein’s chief marketing officer Jonathan Bottomley speaks to Imran Amed about the strategy behind the brand’s buzzy Jeremy Allen White-fronted campaign.