BoF Masterclass | The Essential Brand Marketing Guide

After a performance marketing boom in the 2010s, marketers are recalibrating their strategies (and budgets) to focus once again on brand marketing, or the long-term efforts to build a brand identity. Though brand marketing cannot be as easily linked to purchases, brands that are able to nail their brand marketing strategies will be better off in the end, developing loyal customer bases who will evangelise their company.

“When you think about building loyalty and consistent relationships with customers over time, when you want to experiment or grow into other categories, there’s a permission when [consumers] understand you at a different level, because you’re building a brand around more than a product,” said Tiffany Rolfe, the chief creative officer of advertising agency R/GA.

On the latest BoF LIVE, BoF news and features editor Diana Pearl was joined by Rolfe, Nell Diamond, the founder and CEO of Hill House Home and Jon Haber, founder of creative agency Giant Spoon, to discuss the importance of brand identity and how brands can build a brand marketing strategy.

