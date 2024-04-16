Fashion’s Golden Opportunity With Older Shoppers

The Business of Fashion
J.Crew is the latest brand to tap older stars including Julianne Moore and Diane Keaton for its campaign even as it strives to win over Gen-Z. Will the strategy work?
In what’s being called a ‘Greynnaisance,’ fashion brands are enlisting older models and influencers to entice oft-ignored Baby Boomers and younger fans on social media.
Fashion should design with, not just for, older consumers, argued Sarah Thomas onstage at #BoFVOICES. Watch now.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help PR & communications professionals decode fashion’s creative landscape.
The brand’s scaled-back Revolve Festival points to a new direction in its signature influencer marketing approach.
Brands selling synthetic stones should make their provenance clear in marketing, according to the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority.
The two-weekend music festival kicks off on Friday amid questions about whether it’s losing its cachet with music lovers – and its status as one of fashion’s top marketing opportunities.