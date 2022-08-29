What Fashion PR & Communications Professionals Need to Know Today

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
After Salomon and E.l.f. experienced big bumps from the big game last year, brands of every stripe are looking to create their own moment as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
This generation of wives and girlfriends of professional athletes are turning the cheeky title into a career, building followings on social media, inking brand partnerships and serving as connectors between the worlds of fashion and sport.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help marketing professionals decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
Characterised by animal prints, heavy gold jewellery, glossy leather trousers, perfectly coiffed hair and a massive fur coat, the mob wives aesthetic is breathing new life into the fur industry.