The US TikTok Ban Clears Its First Hurdle. What’s Next?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The bill passed 352-65, with bipartisan support, but it faces a more uncertain path in the Senate where some favour a different approach to regulating foreign-owned apps that could pose security concerns.
The ByteDance-owned app has big ambitions to be an e-commerce player in league with Amazon with influence in fashion on par with Instagram. Now it’s facing new threats — both from outside and within.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen filed a notice that the state is appealing the ruling to the Ninth Circuit US Court of Appeals.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
Global Livestream – Friday, March 22, 2024
They’re influencing what consumers see, like, buy and wear, and not always for the best.
Join us in New York on March 22 at our upcoming BoF Professional Summit – New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds to hear Jonathan Bottomley, Calvin Klein’s global chief marketing officer, in conversation with BoF’s Imran Amed. Together, they will unpack the strategy behind Calvin Klein’s latest campaign, and share how brands can successfully create a cultural conversation amongst the constant noise on social media.
Marc Bain shares why he's excited about our upcoming BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds, taking place on March 22 in New York. Purchase your ticket now to join us in person at The Times Center, New York – or sign up for the global livestream.