default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Montana Appealing Ruling That Blocked State From Barring TikTok Use

Montanna became the first US state to ban the social video app TikTok.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen filed a notice that the state is appealing the ruling to the Ninth Circuit US Court of Appeals. (Shutterstock)
By

Montana said on Tuesday it was appealing a decision by a US judge in November to block Montana’s first-of-its kind state ban on the use of short-video sharing app TikTok.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen filed a notice that the state is appealing the ruling to the Ninth Circuit US Court of Appeals.

Montana’s ban had been set to take effect Jan. 1 but US District Judge Donald Molloy on Nov. 30, 2023 issued a preliminary injunction to block the ban on the Chinese-owned app, saying Montana’s law “violates the Constitution in more ways than one” and “oversteps state power.”

TikTok and Knudsen’s office did not immediately comment. Molloy had previously said preliminary pretrial statements were due by Jan. 16.

TikTok users in Montana also had filed suit last year to block the ban approved by the state legislature that cited concerns about the personal data of Montana users and potential Chinese spying.

TikTok said in earlier court filings it “has not shared, and would not share, US user data with the Chinese government, and has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok users.”

Molloy said Montana sought to exercise foreign policy authority held by the federal government and the state’s action was too sweeping.

TikTok has faced efforts by some in Congress to ban the app or give the Biden administration powers to impose restrictions or bar foreign-owned apps, but those efforts have stalled.

Many states and the US government have barred TikTok on government-owned devices, but only Montana has sought to completely bar the app’s use.

Former President Donald Trump in 2020 sought to bar new downloads of TikTok and Chinese-owned WeChat, but a series of court decisions blocked the effective ban from taking effect.

By David Shepardson; Editors: Sandra Maler and Stephen Coates

Learn more:

TikTok Ban in Montana Blocked by Court as Free Speech Threat

Montana’s ban of TikTok was blocked by a federal judge in a closely watched challenge to the first statewide measure prohibiting the general public from using the wildly popular app.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.

The Best of BoF 2023: The AI Revolution

In the year since it exploded onto the market, generative AI is already promising to reshape how brands create products and interact with customers. But it’s not the only technology that had an impact in 2023.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024