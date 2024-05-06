Is Generative AI the New Fashion-Tech Bubble?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From ChatGPT to Midjourney to Runway, the emerging technology is already showing why it could be one of the most consequential in decades for the fashion industry. Early adopters and experts unpack the opportunities and challenges of putting gen AI to use to design products, create campaigns and other content, and better connect with customers.
A new wave of start-ups is building tools that take the capabilities of the market’s top generative-AI models and tailor them to fashion’s specific needs. Among them is Raspberry, which just raised $4.5 million in funding from a number of big-name backers.
A new wave of ChatGPT assistants from companies like Shopify and Kering could transform how we shop online. It’s unclear how well they actually work, so BoF took them for a spin.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
Successful social media acquisitions require keeping both talent and technology in place. Neither is likely to happen in a deal for the Chinese app, writes Dave Lee.
TikTok’s first time sponsoring the glitzy event comes just as the US effectively deemed the company a national security threat under its current ownership, raising complications for Condé Nast and the gala’s other organisers.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
The algorithms TikTok relies on for its operations are deemed core to ByteDance overall operations, which would make a sale of the app with algorithms highly unlikely.