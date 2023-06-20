The Complete Playbook for Generative AI in Fashion | Case Study

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Join us for a special Masterclass, as BoF’s technology correspondent Marc Bain, along with a panel of experts, unpack our upcoming case study on generative AI.
The pioneering 89-year-old entrepreneur shares her life story as a child refugee who fled Nazi Germany and created a $3 billion technology company.
Snap Inc., the maker of the Snapchat app, is testing ways that its popular new artificial intelligence chatbot can boost the company’s advertising business.
Join us for a special Masterclass, as BoF’s technology correspondent Marc Bain, along with a panel of experts, unpack our upcoming case study on generative AI.
The tech heavyweight announced a new feature letting users see how a garment would look on a wide range of models using the AI technique underlying some of the most popular and powerful AI image generators.