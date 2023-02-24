The BoF Podcast | How Generative AI Could Reshape Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Cartier’s new augmented-reality experience in Snapchat highlights how luxury is testing the technology for storytelling and as a sales driver.
Mason Rothschild opens up about his recent loss to Hermès in court, why he believes he can win on appeal and the fate of the MetaBirkins themselves.
The recent “MetaBirkin” non-fungible token legal battle surfaced the many digital grey areas around trademarks and authenticity. BoF Insights research sheds light on what consumers think.