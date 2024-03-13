How Algorithms Are Rewiring Fashion

The Business of Fashion
The copying claims in the latest lawsuit against Shein are the sort fast-fashion retailers have fended off for years. Where they take a new turn is their assertion that Shein’s infringement is driven by an algorithm.
Brands are leaning into a data-driven “test-and-learn” approach, and even automating tasks such as reorders, to better match supply with demand and minimise their inventory risks.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
