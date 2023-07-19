Why the Shein lawsuit is going after its algorithms.

The Business of Fashion
The company, which has come under fire for allegedly ripping off emerging designers’ work, has partnered with thousands of creatives through its SheinX programme. BoF spoke with participants about what it’s really like to work with the fast-fashion giant.
Rumours of a public listing have swirled around the e-commerce giant for years, but geopolitical tensions, a volatile stock market and scrutiny from US lawmakers keep postponing the event. Recent reports indicate an end is in sight, however.
Investment firms like Andreessen Horowitz are backing start-ups that mimic the Chinese fast-fashion giant’s blueprint, as they look to build the next big Gen Z label.
Instalment payment services helped fuel sales for years. But high interest rates could soon have shoppers pulling back.
Meta’s social network, which launched Wednesday, is the biggest competitor yet to the Elon Musk-owned platform and potentially gives fashion an important new channel for reaching audiences.
The social media platform’s shopping program is its fastest-growing feature, with a burgeoning fan base in Southeast Asia.
Just as photography didn’t spell the extinction of painting, generative AI won’t kill off human designers. It may even create more appreciation for the physical craft of fashion.