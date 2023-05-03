Should Fashion Fear AI?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The next phase of artificial intelligence promises to change – and potentially eliminate – many jobs that were unaffected by previous waves of automation.
Efforts to automate sewing have fallen short of expectations.
BoF’s technology correspondent Marc Bain joins Imran Amed to discuss Silicon Valley’s latest craze, and its potential for the fashion industry.
The app, where Adidas releases its most in-demand products, will offer preferred access to select drops through NFTs, a capability enabled by the company’s new three-year partnership with technology provider Tokenproof.
Zara, Uniqlo and American Eagle are among those leaning on the technology for abilities like self-checkout and better inventory tracking, while more companies join the ‘cult of RFID’ each year.
For Daniel Alegre, the former Activision Blizzard Inc. executive who joined Yuga as chief executive officer last month, NFTs still have a bright future by serving as a room key to a world of gaming, events and e-commerce.
The first AI Fashion Week offered a convincing showcase for AI-generated fashion. The hard part may be turning the designs into real clothes.