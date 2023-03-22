Levi’s Will Begin Testing AI-Generated Models

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The city’s designers have long been at the forefront of promoting size inclusivity, but cast noticeably fewer “curve” models this season. One theory: the rise of Y2K style is bringing back the era’s body standards as well.
Virtual influencers had faded from fashion campaigns, but now amid all the metaverse hype they’re popping up again, with Prada and Pacsun turning to virtual faces.
A wider variety of people are able to become models today, and there’s more opportunities than ever to book jobs. But with that has brought increased competition and even diminished pay days.
A digital twin of the supply chain that lets brands optimise their operations, minimise costs and increase speeds might sound like a distant dream, but companies including denim manufacturer Saitex are trying to make it a reality.
Livestreaming from the Times Center, New York today | 9am New York | 1pm London | 2pm Paris, Milan
The analyst and former partner at venture-capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz talks to BoF about generative AI, web3, Shein and the metaverse.
Apps aren’t easy or cheap to develop, and they’re a better fit for some businesses than others. But when they connect with users, the payoff can be substantial.