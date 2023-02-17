A New York Fashion Week Mystery: What Happened to All the Plus-Size Models?

The Business of Fashion
The celebrity stylist has built a business that goes well beyond the red carpet, from magazine covers and marketing campaigns to judging reality television competitions and getting billionaires seated at couture shows. He spoke with BoF about his approach to building a multi-hyphenate empire.
A wider variety of people are able to become models today, and there’s more opportunities than ever to book jobs. But with that has brought increased competition and even diminished pay days.
Stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston, who work with the likes of Ariana DeBose and Naomi Scott, are pushing brands to expand with whom they consider working.
Tim Blanks and Imran Amed discuss the highlights of the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections, including Daniel Lee’s debut at Burberry, a transitional show at Gucci and Balenciaga’s first brand statement in the wake of the advertising scandal.
Hollywood has always been close to the designer’s heart, so it was pure kismet that Donatella showed her latest collection in Los Angeles three days before the Oscars.
BoF’s editors pick the top ten shows of the Autumn/Winter 2023 season.
In an age of clickbait fashion, it was acts of reduction that, paradoxically, stood out most, reports Angelo Flaccavento.