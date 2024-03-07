Top 10 Shows of the Season

Our Top Ten Shows of the Season reflects input from multiple BoF editors, who had a robust discussion over a flurry of text messages as we whittled it down.

There were solid cases made for some who didn’t make the cut: Prada, Undercover, Sacai and Rabanne for starters, as well as new designer debuts such as Adrian Appiolaza at Moschino, Chemena Kamali at Chloé and Séan McGirr at Alexander McQueen (at least one of them proving that righteous indignation is alive and well in the fashion industry).

But any list that embraces Nicolas de Felice at Courrèges and Glenn Martens at Diesel alongside industry behemoths Chanel and Louis Vuitton in mid-mojo recovery looks to be celebrating a well-appointed waterfront.

I’m very happy to see Issey Miyake on the list. The brand’s renaissance under Satoshi Kondo is a thing of beauty. And all hail King Rick, who brought us into his home this season, and Queen Miuccia, who brings us into her life with Miu Miu.

Loewe Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

Rick Owens Autumn/Winter 2024. (Valerio Mezzanotti)

Diesel Autumn/Winter 2024. (Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Issey Miyake Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)

Courrèges Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com )

Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024 (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)

Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2024. (Daniele Oberrauch)

Louis Vuitton Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)

Chanel Autumn/Winter 2024. (Chanel)

