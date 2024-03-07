default-output-block.skip-main
Fashion Week

Top 10 Shows of the Season

BoF’s editors pick the best shows of the Autumn/Winter 2024 season.
Loewe Autumn/Winter 2024.
Loewe Autumn/Winter 2024. (Getty Images)
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Our Top Ten Shows of the Season reflects input from multiple BoF editors, who had a robust discussion over a flurry of text messages as we whittled it down.

There were solid cases made for some who didn’t make the cut: Prada, Undercover, Sacai and Rabanne for starters, as well as new designer debuts such as Adrian Appiolaza at Moschino, Chemena Kamali at Chloé and Séan McGirr at Alexander McQueen (at least one of them proving that righteous indignation is alive and well in the fashion industry).

But any list that embraces Nicolas de Felice at Courrèges and Glenn Martens at Diesel alongside industry behemoths Chanel and Louis Vuitton in mid-mojo recovery looks to be celebrating a well-appointed waterfront.

I’m very happy to see Issey Miyake on the list. The brand’s renaissance under Satoshi Kondo is a thing of beauty. And all hail King Rick, who brought us into his home this season, and Queen Miuccia, who brings us into her life with Miu Miu.

1. Loewe

Loewe Autumn/Winter 2024

Loewe Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

Read More: Bringing It on Home With Rick Owens and Loewe

2. Rick Owens

Rick Owens Autumn/Winter 2024.

Rick Owens Autumn/Winter 2024. (Valerio Mezzanotti)

Read More: Bringing It on Home With Rick Owens and Loewe

3. Diesel

Diesel Autumn/Winter 2024

Diesel Autumn/Winter 2024. (Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Read More: In Milan, Democracy Triumphs at Diesel While Fendi Finds Its Feet

4. Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake Autumn/Winter 2024

Issey Miyake Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)

Read More: Has Creativity Become a Luxury?

5. Courrèges

Courrèges Autumn/Winter 2024

Courrèges Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com )

Read More: Making the Ordinary Extraordinary in Paris

6. Miu Miu

Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2024

Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)

Read More: Paris Fashion Week Says ‘So Long, Farewell’ With Chanel, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton

7. Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024 (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)

Read More: Dior and Saint Laurent: Designers Defiant!

8. Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2024

Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2024. (Daniele Oberrauch)

Read More: Milan Tries to Make Sense of the World

9. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Autumn/Winter 2024

Louis Vuitton Autumn/Winter 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)

Read More: Paris Fashion Week Says ‘So Long, Farewell’ With Chanel, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton

10. Chanel

Chanel Autumn/Winter 2024

Chanel Autumn/Winter 2024. (Chanel)

Read More: Paris Fashion Week Says ‘So Long, Farewell’ With Chanel, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton

About the author
Tim Blanks
Tim Blanks

Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

