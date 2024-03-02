Bringing It on Home With Rick Owens and Loewe

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Over the past 20 years, Chemena Kamali has worked for two creative directors at the brand. Now she gets her chance to shape it, writes Tim Blanks.
Jun Takahashi, Dries Van Noten and Nicolas Di Felice make it impossible to see the everyday in the same way ever again.
Adrian Appiolaza arrives at Moschino, Francesco Risso whites out reality at Marni and Donatella Versace still loves Prince, writes Tim Blank
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
From where aspirational customers are spending to Kering’s challenges and Richemont’s fashion revival, BoF’s editor-in-chief shares key takeaways from conversations with industry insiders in London, Milan and Paris.
BoF editor-at-large Tim Blanks and Imran Amed, BoF founder and editor-in-chief, look back at the key moments of fashion month, from Seán McGirr’s debut at Alexander McQueen to Chemena Kamali’s first collection for Chloé.
Anthony Vaccarello staged a surprise show to launch a collection of gorgeously languid men’s tailoring, writes Tim Blanks.
BoF’s editors pick the best shows of the Autumn/Winter 2024 season.