Saint Laurent’s ‘Secret’ Send-Off to Paris Fashion Week

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
At Paris Fashion Week, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Anthony Vaccarello went their own way in radically different style, writes Tim Blanks.
CEO Francesca Bellettini breaks down how she worked with designer Anthony Vaccarello to more than double sales in 5 years, leaning into an amped-up take on Parisian glamour, seasonless merchandising and rapid expansion in leather goods.
BoF’s editors pick the best shows of the Autumn/Winter 2024 season.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
From where aspirational customers are spending to Kering’s challenges and Richemont’s fashion revival, BoF’s editor-in-chief shares key takeaways from conversations with industry insiders in London, Milan and Paris.
BoF editor-at-large Tim Blanks and Imran Amed, BoF founder and editor-in-chief, look back at the key moments of fashion month, from Seán McGirr’s debut at Alexander McQueen to Chemena Kamali’s first collection for Chloé.
At Paris Fashion Week creative spark was scarce, but there were bolts of imagination from designers across the aesthetic spectrum, writes Angelo Flaccavento.