AI Is Really Good at Designing Knitwear (Belts, Not So Much)

Companies are starting to pitch AI tools that can generate new clothing designs from something as simple as a text description.
It’s only getting easier to create AI-generated content like the Balenciaga-Harry Potter mashup, but whether brands should be concerned about how their images are used or try to get in on the action themselves is up for debate.
Companies have started using the AI to come up with outfit recommendations, but while it’s surprisingly capable of suggesting looks for different occasions, creativity is where it still struggles — at least for now.
For Daniel Alegre, the former Activision Blizzard Inc. executive who joined Yuga as chief executive officer last month, NFTs still have a bright future by serving as a room key to a world of gaming, events and e-commerce.
Its new digital tool makes it easier for clients to customise products in any combination of colours and fabrics they like, as long as they don’t try to mix a pink jacket with yellow pants.
The sneaker giant is launching its first big collection of digital goods under its own name after signing up more than 330,000 members to its new web3 platform, .Swoosh.
