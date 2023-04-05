Would You Trust ChatGPT to Pick Your Outfit?

The Business of Fashion
BoF welcomed business leaders, technologists and creative innovators to share their insights on the pivotal technologies shaping the fashion industry. Watch on-demand now.
The analyst and former partner at venture-capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz talks to BoF about generative AI, web3, Shein and the metaverse.
Supercharged chatbots, hyper-personalised marketing copy and new ways for shoppers to discover fashion online are just a few of the dream applications for ChatGPT and similar AI models.
While political scrutiny continues to intensify on the widely popular short video app TikTok in the US and across the world, another owned by the same Chinese company, ByteDance Ltd., is going viral. As downloads of Lemon8 surge in the US, here’s what you need to know about it:
The volume of data available to brands today can be overwhelming and it can be hard to know how to begin making sense of it, but experts say there are some key starting points to focus on.
What innovations should executives prioritise to ensure no customer is left behind in the downturn? Maju Kuruvilla, CEO of Bolt and previously a VP/GM at Amazon, shares his experience in driving growth through technology in turbulent markets, his insight on the channels that matter and why customer centricity is more critical than ever.
The luxury house and Yuga Labs aim to explore the intersection of fashion and entertainment.