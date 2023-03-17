An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF Professional SUMMIT
The analyst and former partner at venture-capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz talks to BoF about generative AI, web3, Shein and the metaverse.
What You Will Learn at Our Technology Summit; Final Agenda & Speakers Announced
Apps aren’t easy or cheap to develop, and they’re a better fit for some businesses than others. But when they connect with users, the payoff can be substantial.
More than a year since fashion brands started jumping into virtual environments like Roblox, they face a new challenge: keeping users coming back as they try to turn their marketing into sales.