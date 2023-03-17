We look forward to welcoming you to The BoF Professional Summit: An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech.

On March 22, we’ll be uniting our global community with business leaders, technologists and creative innovators to learn how artificial intelligence, web3 and other technologies will shape fashion in the year ahead.

Expect actionable insights from over a dozen fashion technology experts, helping you inform your business strategies, optimise across your value chain and engage with customers in the new spaces in which they are spending time.

Agenda

9AM NEW YORK | 1PM LONDON | 2PM PARIS, MILAN

OPENING KEYNOTE

The Attention Clock: Engaging with Customers Across Technology, Media and E-Commerce

Michael J. Wolf, founder and chief executive, Activate Consulting

___________________________________________________________________________

9:30AM NEW YORK | 1:30PM LONDON | 2.30PM PARIS, MILAN

SESSION 1: FASHION & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Understand the rapidly expanding use-cases of artificial intelligence for the fashion industry, from forecasting demand and setting prices to product design and new ways of connecting with customers.

How AI Will Transform the Fashion Business

Dr. Ahmed Zaidi, co-founder and chief executive, Hyran Technologies

Adopting an AI-Driven Business Model

Dr. Amy Gershkoff Bolles, global head of digital & emerging technology strategy, Levi’s

Brian Baskin, deputy editor, The Business of Fashion

Using AI to Decode Brand Magic

Anurag Banerjee, co-founder and chief executive, Quilt.AI

Rahul Malik, managing director and head of new business, The Business of Fashion

___________________________________________________________________________

11AM NEW YORK | 3PM LONDON | 4PM PARIS, MILAN

SESSION 2: FASHION TECH SOLUTIONS

Learn how technology can help to innovate across the fashion value chain, from transforming the path-to-purchase to understanding how to use new community platforms like Discord to connect with customers.

What Different AI Applications Can Do for Fashion

Anabel Maldonado, founder and chief executive, Psykhe AI

Andrew Wyatt, co-founder and chief executive, Cala

Vadim Rogovskiy, co-founder and chief executive, 3DLook

How to Find and Measure Success on Discord

Deena Bahri, chief marketing officer, StockX

Adam Petrick, chief brand officer, Puma

Sheena Butler-Young, senior correspondent, The Business of Fashion

Where to Focus Retail Technology Investment in 2023

Maju Kuruvilla, chief executive, Bolt

Robin Mellery-Pratt, senior director, content strategy, The Business of Fashion

___________________________________________________________________________

12:15PM NEW YORK | 4:15PM LONDON | 5:15PM PARIS, MILAN

SESSION 3: THE WEB3 REALITY CHECK

Explore the long-term opportunity of web3, as brands look for new uses relating to creativity and community. We’ll debate the longevity of this technology — and the return on investment for fashion businesses.

Creativity and Community: Rethinking the Role of NFTs

VERBAL, chief executive of AMBUSH

Imran Amed, founder and CEO, The Business of Fashion

The Web3 Debate: A Reality Check

Alice Delahunt, founder and chief executive, Syky

Milton Pedraza, founder and chief executive, Luxury Institute

Brian Trunzo, metaverse lead, Polygon Labs

Marc Bain, technology correspondent, The Business of Fashion

Leading Gucci into the Metaverse

Robert Triefus, chief executive, Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures

Imran Amed, founder and CEO, The Business of Fashion

___________________________________________________________________________

Meet Our Speakers

The BoF Professional Summit will showcase exciting speakers and moderators from the intersection of fashion and technology, including global business leaders, technologists and creative innovators.

The BoF Professional Summit: Artificial Intelligence, Web3 and an Inflection Point in Fashion Tech is made possible in part through our partners Bolt, ShopRunner, SKYPAD and Invisible Collection.