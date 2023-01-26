Fashion’s Dreams for ChatGPT

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Companies are starting to pitch AI tools that can generate new clothing designs from something as simple as a text description.
Brands are leaning into a data-driven “test-and-learn” approach, and even automating tasks such as reorders, to better match supply with demand and minimise their inventory risks.
Levi’s is aiming to turn employees in roles across the company from AI novices to capable practitioners as it seeks to weave data science throughout its business.
The crypto market’s dramatic decline hasn’t totally curbed its wild spending, though it does look to be shifting its predilection for loud luxury toward a more discrete sense of style.
Games have become a cultural force in their own right and the preferred entertainment of Gen-Z, which accounts for a fast-growing share of fashion sales.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
A new washing machine Samsung developed with Patagonia raises the question of how fashion can best combat its rampant microfibre pollution problem.