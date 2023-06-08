What Happens When Designers Team Up With Shein

The Business of Fashion
The latest funding round for the Chinese fast fashion behemoth values the company at $66 billion.
The ultra-fast fashion company launched a $50 million fund to tackle waste at the industry’s annual sustainability gathering in Copenhagen this week. Many saw it as greenwashing, but it’s straight out of fashion’s sustainability playbook.
The Chinese fast fashion giant’s new design competition seems aimed at shifting opinion on a company whose labour and environmental records have become frequent targets for regulators and consumers.
The brand’s quirky running sneakers are no longer a novelty as rivals like Nike, Adidas and On launch similar styles. Yet sales continue to soar as consumers embrace its winning formula of comfort, versatility and unconventional looks.
As digital advertising costs climb, fashion brands are embracing events like in-store happy hours, trunk shows and parties in various formats to generate brand awareness and drive sales.
The activewear brand’s revenue rose 24 percent year-over-year to $2 billion, reflecting growth driven by China, a successful loyalty programme and new categories
In a post-Covid retail landscape where consumers are seduced by the convenience of e-commerce, brands are introducing technology in store in an attempt to replicate that ease.