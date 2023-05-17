Report: Shein Raises $2 Billion at a Lower Valuation

The Business of Fashion
The Japanese sportswear giant has created a new unisex clothing line called Novalis alongside long-time collaborator Kiko Kostadinov. The sub-brand will be stocked at retailers like Dover Street Market.
Increasingly expensive luxury handbags have made room for the contemporary market to grow. Brands that go into the category with a tight assortment and a strong aesthetic are best positioned for success.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
It is one of the few things apart from Christmas sales to guarantee overnight queues on the high street, and H&M’s latest designer collaboration — this time with luxury French fashion house Mugler — had people lined up around the block.