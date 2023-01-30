Shein’s Years of Explosive Growth Are Over. What’s Next?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Chinese fast fashion giant just hired a head of sustainability, and is taking other steps to remove some of the mystery in how it operates. But some of the company’s critics say the fast fashion business model can’t be reformed.
BoF breaks down how the fast-fashion disruptor has built a global business that now rivals incumbent players like Zara and H&M.
The Chinese fast fashion giant built an empire on unmatched speed-to-market and unbelievably low prices. To compete, others must play a different game.
The Montreal-based e-commerce retailer laid off 138 employees last week, or 7 percent of its total workforce.
Ten years after inception, the fast-growing premium jeans maker is betting on the power of the runway.
Pandemic-related disruptions of supply chains may be dissipating, but the pressure on brands to mitigate the risks of bottlenecks is not.
The executive, a company veteran who is currently the chief operating officer of Versace, fills a role that has been vacant since last March. He’s tasked with continuing Kors’ upscale repositioning.