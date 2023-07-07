Shein’s Winding Path to an IPO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The private equity firm L Catterton is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
The fast fashion retailer denied a new report that it registered for an initial public offering in New York.
The sportswear giant is quietly returning to third-party stores six years after it first announced a pivot toward direct channels. But this isn’t a reversal of priorities as much as it is an evolution of Nike’s distribution strategy, analysts say.