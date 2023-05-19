What Shein’s Lower Valuations Means for the Future of Fast Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Menswear has a hot new category: signet rings, beaded bracelets and silver chains — a trend driven by shifting gender norms and the overall casualisation of fashion.
The latest funding round for the Chinese fast fashion behemoth values the company at $66 billion.
Increasingly expensive luxury handbags have made room for the contemporary market to grow. Brands that go into the category with a tight assortment and a strong aesthetic are best positioned for success.
The Japanese sportswear giant has created a new unisex clothing line called Novalis alongside long-time collaborator Kiko Kostadinov. The sub-brand will be stocked at retailers like Dover Street Market.