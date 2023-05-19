default-output-block.skip-main
Giorgio Armani to Stage Couture Show During Venice Film Festival

Giorgio Armani arrives at the Venice Film Festival in 1990. (Getty Images)
Armani Privé, the Italian designer’s haute couture line, will present its next collection on September 2 at the Venetian Arsenal before hosting a party to “celebrate cinema and to pay tribute to the city that most symbolises it” the brand said in a statement.

The event on the margins of the Venice Film Festival is the latest of the brand’s “one night only” series, its name for one-off extravaganzas hosted in key global cities and attended by A-list stars. Past events in London, Beijing, Dubai and Paris have seen the likes of Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Chris Martin and Mark Ronson perform.

Giorgio Armani first attended the Venice Film Festival in 1990 for the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s documentary Made in Milan, which was about the fashion designer. Armani Beauty is a long-time a sponsor of the event.

Giorgio Armani: Lion in Winter

Fashion’s most successful designer is finally in touch with his tender side after a career driven by perpetual dissatisfaction. In an exclusive interview, he looks back on his life and addresses the mysteries of his succession plan.

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

