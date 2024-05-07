L Catterton to Take Tod’s Private

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Ties run deep between the Della Valle family that controls Tod’s and L Catterton backer LVMH. The delisting could allow Tod’s to invest heavily in promoting its brands while cleaning up distribution away from the scrutiny of public markets.
The Coach owner’s results will provide another opportunity to stick up for its acquisition of rival Capri. And the Met Gala will do its best to ignore the TikTok ban and labour strife at Conde Nast.
The former CFDA president sat down with BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss his remarkable life and career and how big business has changed the fashion industry.
Luxury brands need a broader pricing architecture that delivers meaningful value for all customers, writes Imran Amed.
Brands from Valentino to Prada and start-ups like Pulco Studios are vying to cash in on the racket sport’s aspirational aesthetic and affluent fanbase.