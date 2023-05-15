Chanel taps Timothée Chalamet as fragrance ambassador.

Chanel has named actor Timothée Chalamet as an ambassador for its Bleu De Chanel fragrance. The team-up marks the 27-year-old’s first fashion or beauty partnership.

Chalamet’s first Chanel campaign was shot by Italian-American photographer Mario Sorrenti and will roll out in June. In the fall, the actor will star in a short film about the fragrance, directed by Martin Scorsese.

The “Dune” actor succeeds Bleu De Chanel’s former ambassador, French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who passed away in a skiing accident in January 2022. He is the latest name added to Chanel’s beauty roster: The luxury brand tapped actress Whitney Peak as the face of its Coco Mademoiselle perfume in February.

Chalamet has earned a reputation in the fashion industry for his daring red carpet looks, including a custom Haider Ackermann halter jumpsuit at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

