Beauty

Chanel Taps Timothée Chalamet as Fragrance Ambassador

Chanel taps Timothée Chalamet as fragrance ambassador. (Chanel)
By

Chanel has named actor Timothée Chalamet as an ambassador for its Bleu De Chanel fragrance. The team-up marks the 27-year-old’s first fashion or beauty partnership.

Chalamet’s first Chanel campaign was shot by Italian-American photographer Mario Sorrenti and will roll out in June. In the fall, the actor will star in a short film about the fragrance, directed by Martin Scorsese.

The “Dune” actor succeeds Bleu De Chanel’s former ambassador, French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who passed away in a skiing accident in January 2022. He is the latest name added to Chanel’s beauty roster: The luxury brand tapped actress Whitney Peak as the face of its Coco Mademoiselle perfume in February.

Chalamet has earned a reputation in the fashion industry for his daring red carpet looks, including a custom Haider Ackermann halter jumpsuit at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

What Fashion Can Learn From Gen-Z's Approach to Gender

Young consumers are pushing brands to reconsider their approach to gendered collections.


