What Fashion Can Learn From Gen-Z’s Approach to Gender

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The seventh annual State of Fashion report by The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company reveals the industry is heading for a global slowdown in 2023 as macroeconomic tensions and slumping consumer confidence chip away at 2022′s gains. Download the full report to understand the 10 themes that will define the industry and the opportunities for growth in the year ahead.
Gender-fluid fashion will gain greater traction in mainstream markets as brands and retailers reflect changing consumer attitudes towards gender, propelled by Gen-Z. Shifts will materialise in product design and marketing along with in-store and online shopping.
The World Economic Forum in Davos, a retail convention in New York and menswear shows in Paris will command the industry’s attention. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
Male shoppers aren’t ready to give up on sneakers just yet, but dressier shoes are gaining favour, according to a BoF Insights survey.
E-commerce returns company Happy Returns, a PayPal company, and research firm TRC surveyed over 2,000 US consumers on their evolving shopping habits and attitudes towards online returns to enable merchants to optimise strategies. Discover key insights from the downloadable report here alongside BoF analysis.
As pandemic-driven disruptions subside, brands and retailers have a brand new slate with which to measure growth and progress.