BoF LIVE | Gen-Z and Fashion in the Age of Realism

Please join us on Wednesday, October 19 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT for our next BoF LIVE as BoF’s Benjamin Schneider and Diana Lee, along with a panel of experts, discuss the challenges and opportunities that face the fashion brands and retailers courting Gen-Z.
19th October at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT

Gen-Z is coming into its own and the fashion industry is taking note. This generation — aged between 12 and 25 and accounting for approximately 25 percent of the world’s population — is now entering the workforce, setting new styles and shifting buying behaviours far differently than previous generations, as a new report from the BoF Insights team shows.

Featuring Anurag Banerjee, chief executive of Quilt.AI; Craig Brommers, chief marketing officer of American Eagle; and Shaina Zafar, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Juv Consulting in conversation with BoF’s Benjamin Schneider and Diana Lee.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

