The Debrief | Fashion’s Gen-Z Obsession

Gen-Z, or those born between 1997 and 2010, accounts for 25 percent of the world’s population. With the oldest of the generation turning 25 this year, the group has already come into its own with a purchasing power of about $360 billion. Fashion brands have always chased youth, but Gen-Z brings a whole new set of marketing challenges. Having grown up in the midst of rapid technological advancement, a worsening climate crisis and global movements like Me Too and Black Lives Matter, Gen-Z has been characterised as more pragmatic and socially aware, while also being trend-fixated. The contradictions are endless.
“This state of the world is set to continue for Gen-Z, it drives a lot of a Gen-Z psyche… That Gen-Z spending power is particularly tricky to unlock because the cash is really hard won and this generation has really different values,” said Diana Lee, BoF’s director of research and analysis, on the heels of publishing BoF Insights’ latest report “Gen-Z and Fashion in the Age of Realism.”
