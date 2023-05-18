Farfetch Returns to Sales Growth

The online luxury retailer’s revenue rose 8 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, above analyst’s expectations.

Farfetch’s improved inventory, partnerships with brands like Reebok and strong in-store sales contributed to its sales bump. That increase comes after the luxury goods seller reported year-on-year sales drops in the past two quarters.

The company’s stock jumped more than 17 percent in after-hours trading following its earnings release. It had been trading near an all-time low.

Farfetch also reported modest progress to its bottom line. Its adjusted EBITDA losses — or earnings before interest and taxes — decreased by $1 million to $35 million in the first quarter.

The results offer a first glimpse at whether Farfetch can achieve the lofty growth expectations it set back in December. The company told investors it anticipates its gross merchandise value — a measure of goods primarily sold through its online luxury marketplace — will grow as much as 22 percent to nearly $5 billion by the end of 2023 and reach $10 billion by 2025.

