default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
News & Analysis

Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

Designer Amalie Roege Hove wins the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, designer Adeju Thompson wins the International Woolmark Prize and Borre Akkersdijk wins the Supply Chain Award at the International Woolmark Prize 2023 at Le Petit Palais.
At the International Woolmark Prize, designer Amalie Roege Hove won the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, designer Adeju Thompson won the International Woolmark Prize and Borre Akkersdijk won the Supply Chain Award. (Getty Images)
By
  • Yola Mzizi

Lagos Space Programme, the nonbinary luxury label by Adeju Thompson, was named winner of the International Woolmark Prize on Monday.

The Nigerian designer triumphed over seven other designers who were tasked with creating a capsule collection using merino wool and has clinched the cash prize of AU $200,000 ($134025) to put toward the development of their business.

Danish knitwear label A. Roege Hove took home the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation which comes with a AU $100,000 ($67,000) cash prize.

This year’s competition was judged by a panel of industry heavyweights including Alessandro Sartori, Zegna’s artistic director, Franceso Risso, creative director of Marni, model Caroline de Maigret, photographer Tyler Mitchell and Business of Fashion’s editor-at-large, Tim Blanks.

Thompson’s designs placed them in the shortlist for the LVMH Prize in 2021. The designer has shown collections in Milan, Lagos and Paris. Lagos Space Programme was also featured in the Victoria and Albert Museum’s “Africa Fashion” exhibit in London last year.

Other finalists of the prize include Paris-based label Bluemarble, Italy’s Marco Rambaldi, South Korean menswear label MAXXIJ, London-based knitwear brand Paulina Russo, Los Angeles-based Rhude and Irish menswear designer Robyn Lynch.

All finalists are granted entry into the Woolmark Alumni Programme and their collections will be carried at retailers around the world.

Founded in 1937 to promote wool on the global market, the competition has evolved into a pipeline funnelling emerging and innovative designers into the industry. Former recipients of the prize include Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Ralph Lauren and Dion Lee.

Learn more:

How African Designers Are Finding Success by Tapping Into Their Cultural Roots

More designers from Nigeria, South Africa and other African countries are connecting with consumers in international markets by putting their cultures front and centre.


In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from News & Analysis
Fashion News, Analysis and Business Intelligence from the leading digital authority on the global fashion industry.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index