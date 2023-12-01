BoF Celebrates VOICES 2023 With Star-Studded Gala

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Photographer Misan Harriman, artists Rita Ora and Billy Porter and designer Diane von Furstenberg shared their experiences translating pain into art and impact.
Designers Jonathan Anderson and Diane von Furstenberg, actor-filmmaker Dan Levy, Uniqlo’s John C Jay and others spoke about the state of creation in an age of artificial intelligence and corporate mediocrity.
Generative AI is already changing fields such as design and marketing, and while it presents a number of very real threats, it also holds potential benefits for all of humanity.
Bottega Veneta designer Matthieu Blazy, Gap Inc CEO Richard Dickson, Brunello Cuccinelli and others discussed craft, culture, brand building and more, while a panel of sustainability stakeholders examined the colonial dynamics embedded in fashion’s climate crisis.