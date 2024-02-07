Join Imran Amed and the BoF Professional community During London Fashion Week

From analysis of the global fashion and beauty industries to career and personal advice, BoF’s founder and CEO, Imran Amed, will be answering your questions on Sunday, February 18, 2024 during London Fashion Week.

As space is very limited, we are hosting a draw to ensure all interested BoF Professional members have a fair chance to attend. Attendees will be chosen at random and notified after the draw closes on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 15:00.

Not yet a BoF Professional member? Join now before submitting your entry to attend.

To enter, please use the email address linked to your BoF Professional account and apply here. Attendees will be chosen at random and notified after the draw closes on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 15:00.

When and where is the event?

This special Ask Me Anything with Imran Amed event will be hosted on Sunday, February 18, 2024 from 12:30 - 14:30 The House of KOKO in London.

I am a BoF Professional member, am I guaranteed a ticket?

We will be hosting regular community events throughout 2024. If you would wish to be notified if we come to a city near you, please ensure your personal details are up-to-date and that you’ve opted in to News, Offers and Invites in your email subscriptions.

I am not a BoF Professional member, how can I attend?

BoF Professional membership offers unlimited access to agenda-setting news, analysis and advice, in-depth case studies, on-demand masterclasses and member-only digital events. Join now with our 30 day risk-free trial offer.

Once you are a BoF Professional member, you’ll have the chance to enter the draw for the opportunity to attend BoF community events, such as the one being held during London Fashion Week.

Can I bring a guest?

Due to the limited capacity, we are unable to accommodate additional guests.

What is The House of KOKO?

The House of KOKO is a new private members club situated backstage at London’s KOKO sprawling over four floors and sixteen spaces.

If you have any additional questions, please email us on professional@businessoffashion.com.