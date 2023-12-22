The Defining Fashion Stories of 2023

The Business of Fashion
After three days of inspiring talks, guests closed out BoF’s gathering for big thinkers with a black tie gala followed by an intimate performance from Rita Ora — guest starring Billy Porter.
Photographer Misan Harriman, artists Rita Ora and Billy Porter and designer Diane von Furstenberg shared their experiences translating pain into art and impact.
Designers Jonathan Anderson and Diane von Furstenberg, actor-filmmaker Dan Levy, Uniqlo’s John C Jay and others spoke about the state of creation in an age of artificial intelligence and corporate mediocrity.
Generative AI is already changing fields such as design and marketing, and while it presents a number of very real threats, it also holds potential benefits for all of humanity.