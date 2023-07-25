Big Brands Are Taking Back Unwanted Clothes. Where Do They Go?

The Business of Fashion
The EU parliament has backed recommendations to toughen proposed measures to tackle the excessive production and consumption of fashion.
Technologies that can recycle old clothes back into new ones have been touted as a holy-grail sustainability solution. As they begin to scale, the industry is facing a tricky new logistics challenge.
Record temperatures in Europe, the US and Asia this summer point to the real and present risks of climate breakdown. Fashion isn’t ready.
The industry needs next-generation materials to meet its climate commitments, and quality, not capital, is the most important nut to crack, argues MycoWorks CEO Matthew Scullin.
The industry is becoming incrementally more transparent, but big brands still fail to disclose critical information about their environmental and social impact, according to this year’s Fashion Transparency Index.
Late last month, leading materials start-up Bolt threads said it had paused operations for its leather alternative Mylo. The company’s struggle to raise funds points to deeper challenges for the sector, writes Kenneth Pucker.