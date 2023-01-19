Why K-Pop Rules Fashion Week

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, Dior’s Pietro Beccari was named CEO of LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, luxury’s biggest brand with €20 billion in annual sales. The job comes with high stakes and big shoes to fill.
Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada are stepping down as the group’s co-CEOs, passing the reins to former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra and hiring a new leader for their flagship Prada brand.
How the 75-year-old luxury house tripled its revenue in just four years, according to BoF luxury editor Robert Williams.
Please join us on Thursday, January 26 at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST for our next #BoFLIVE as BoF’s Diana Lee and Rawan Maki, along with Giorgio Sarné, chief executive of Stuart Weitzman, and Rachel Makar, director of accessories at StockX, discuss how designer footwear is evolving alongside the tastes of shoe shoppers.
Royalmount is a forthcoming mixed-use shopping district in Montreal oriented around sustainability, inclusivity and connectivity; in a new partnership with Royalmount, BoF Insights will explore how such developments could set the standard for physical retail of the future.
A low-key, transitional menswear show suggested the brand is saving its marketing and financial firepower for its next creative leader.
The US luxury group that owns Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman is focused on customer-centric tactics and products to grow in turbulent times, says the CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2023.