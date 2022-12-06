default-output-block.skip-main
Prada to Tap Andrea Guerra as New Group CEO

The move comes as Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli prepare their succession at the Milanese fashion giant.
Models walk the runway for Prada's Spring/Summer 2023 show.
Models walk the runway for Prada's Spring/Summer 2023 show. (Prada)
By

Former Luxottica boss Andrea Guerra is set to become Prada’s new group CEO as co-chief executives Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli prepare their succession. The company said it would propose Guerra’s appointment at a board meeting in January 2023.

Bertelli, who built the brand into a global name alongside Miuccia Prada, is set to become chairman of the board. Mrs Prada will relinquish her role as co-CEO but remain creative director of Miu Miu and co-creative director of Prada (alongside Raf Simons). The move comes as the designer-entrepreneur duo, who are both in their seventies, prepare to pass control of the company to the next generation.

Their son Lorenzo Bertelli joined the company in 2018 and has taken key responsibilities helming the group’s marketing, communications and sustainability efforts ahead of an eventual CEO role.

“This is a fundamental step we have decided to undertake, while completely engaged in the company, to contribute more to the evolution of the Prada Group and to ease the succession of Lorenzo Bertelli, the future leader of the Group,” Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli said in a joint statement.

First-half revenues grew 26 percent year-on-year and were up 38 percent on 2019′s pre-coronavirus levels, the Milan-based group said in August.

Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

State of Fashion 2023